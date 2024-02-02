DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

To ensure performance, integrity and security of the Funds database, involvement in the design, development and integrity of the database, as well as in data mining and day to day operation and maintenance of the database

Minimum Requirements

REQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION/TRAINING

Relevant Diploma in computer science, computer software/computer systems engineering or related discipline.

Database Administration certification (advantageous)

REQUIRED MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE

At least 3 years job-related experience, preferably within an IT environment.

Experience with financial/investment systems advantageous

Business awareness and understanding of business requirements of IT

An understanding of information legislation, such as the Data Protection Act.

Duties and Responsibilities

In-depth knowledge of the application environment

Extensive knowledge of business practices and processes

Knowledge of developing IT related business plan and motivation

Commercial knowledge (budgeting, procurement etc.)

Project lifecycle (SDLC) knowledge

Knowledge of Cobit and /or ITIL

Experience with Linux and Windows Server environments

Extensive experience with design, implementation and utilisation of database technologies (MySQL, MS SQL, PostgreSQL Oracle, MongoDB)

Business Acumen

Presentation skills

Excel Intermediate

Understanding and knowledge of Microsoft Applications

