DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary
To ensure performance, integrity and security of the Funds database, involvement in the design, development and integrity of the database, as well as in data mining and day to day operation and maintenance of the database
Minimum Requirements
REQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION/TRAINING
- Relevant Diploma in computer science, computer software/computer systems engineering or related discipline.
- Database Administration certification (advantageous)
REQUIRED MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE
- At least 3 years job-related experience, preferably within an IT environment.
- Experience with financial/investment systems advantageous
- Business awareness and understanding of business requirements of IT
- An understanding of information legislation, such as the Data Protection Act.
Duties and Responsibilities
- In-depth knowledge of the application environment
- Extensive knowledge of business practices and processes
- Knowledge of developing IT related business plan and motivation
- Commercial knowledge (budgeting, procurement etc.)
- Project lifecycle (SDLC) knowledge
- Knowledge of Cobit and /or ITIL
- Experience with Linux and Windows Server environments
- Extensive experience with design, implementation and utilisation of database technologies (MySQL, MS SQL, PostgreSQL Oracle, MongoDB)
- Business Acumen
- Presentation skills
- Excel Intermediate
Understanding and knowledge of Microsoft Applications