Intermediate Business Analyst

Our client focuses on enhancing BA sklls in the Finance Sector, seeks to grow their Ecommerce Team.

This team seeks a Intermediate Business Anayst with extensive experience in the Banking Sector to embark on a 12 month contract.

Experience across payment channels, Cards and ATMs is required.

If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focesed on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.

Desired Skills:

process mapping

Payment channeling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

