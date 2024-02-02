Intermediate Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client focuses on enhancing BA sklls in the Finance Sector, seeks to grow their Ecommerce Team.
This team seeks a Intermediate Business Anayst with extensive experience in the Banking Sector to embark on a 12 month contract.
Experience across payment channels, Cards and ATMs is required.
If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focesed on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.
Apply Now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- process mapping
- Payment channeling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years