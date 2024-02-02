L1 Network Engineer

Our client is a leading player in the dairy industry, committed to delivering high-quality dairy products to consumers. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, we are seeking a dynamic Level 1 Network Engineer to join our IT team and contribute to the smooth functioning of our network infrastructure.
Key Requirements:
- Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)
- 3 years in an operational role with a strong background on Cisco administration and equipment
- 3 years network infrastructure experience
- 3 years network operations management
- 3 years vendor management
- 2 years understanding of Firewall integration into network services
- In depth knowledge of L1 and L2 routing as well as routing protocols with emphasis on OSPF
- Day to day Operational administration of network infrastructure, this includes but not limited to Routers, Switches and Wireless infrastructure
Qualifications
- 5 years of experience in an Information Technology position
- Relevant IT qualification or Certificate
Desired Skills:
- cisco
- ccna
- network infrastructure