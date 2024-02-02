L1 Network Engineer – Gauteng Roodepoort

Our client is a leading player in the dairy industry, committed to delivering high-quality dairy products to consumers. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, we are seeking a dynamic Level 1 Network Engineer to join our IT team and contribute to the smooth functioning of our network infrastructure.

Key Requirements:

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

3 years in an operational role with a strong background on Cisco administration and equipment

3 years network infrastructure experience

3 years network operations management

3 years vendor management

2 years understanding of Firewall integration into network services

In depth knowledge of L1 and L2 routing as well as routing protocols with emphasis on OSPF

Day to day Operational administration of network infrastructure, this includes but not limited to Routers, Switches and Wireless infrastructure

Qualifications

5 years of experience in an Information Technology position

Relevant IT qualification or Certificate

Desired Skills:

cisco

ccna

network infrastructure

