SAP Basis Consultant

Join Our Team: Unleash Your Expertise in Cutting-Edge IT!

Are you ready to take your IT career to the next level?

We’re on the lookout for dynamic and skilled SAP Basis professional to join our team, revolutionizing the world of technology!

If you’re passionate about SAP Basis Administration, Oracle and HANA Database administration, SuSe Linux Operating System administration, and more, this opportunity is tailor-made for you.

Key Responsibilities:

Advanced SAP Basis Administration:

Harness your expertise to ensure seamless SAP system landscapes, from installation to performance tuning.

Advanced Oracle and HANA Database Administration:

Dive deep into the world of Oracle and HANA databases, optimizing performance and ensuring data integrity.

Intermediate SuSe Linux OS Administration:

Navigate the Linux environment with finesse, ensuring system stability and reliability.

Exposure to Cloud Technologies (Azure or AWS):

Take your skills to the cloud! Work with cutting-edge technologies on platforms like Azure or AWS.

Incident Management, Change Management, Problem Management:

Be at the forefront of managing and resolving IT challenges with precision and efficiency.

ITIL Process Knowledge and Work Experience:

Bring your expertise in ITIL processes, contributing to a structured and optimized IT environment.

Agile Methodology Knowledge:

Embrace the Agile mindset, contributing to a dynamic and collaborative work culture.

IT Service Management (ITSM) and SAP Technical Solution Build Exposure:

Play a crucial role in shaping IT services and contribute to SAP technical solutions that drive innovation.

If you’re ready to embark on an exciting journey, apply.

Join us as we redefine the future of IT!

Desired Skills:

hana

oracle

itil

AWS

AZURE

