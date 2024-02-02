SENIOR MICROSOFT POWER BI DEVELOPER at TippFocus Holdings – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Roles & Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with stakeholders, including business users and internal Senior developers, to gather requirements and translate them into effective Microsoft Power BI reports and dashboards.
- Develop, design, and maintain Data warehouse.
- Extract, transform, and load data from various data sources into Microsoft Power BI using Power Query and data integration techniques such as Microsoft ETL tools.
- Create and optimize DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) queries and calculations to support complex data transformations and aggregations in Microsoft Power BI.
- Develop and maintain Microsoft Power BI reports, dashboards, and data visualizations using Microsoft Power BI Desktop and Microsoft Power BI Service.
- Design and implement data models using Microsoft Power BI Desktop, ensuring optimal data organization and relationships for efficient reporting.
- Provide guidance and support to GDE Junior Microsoft Power BI developers, reviewing their work and providing constructive feedback.
- Develop SQL scripting not only limited to MS SQL
- Develop store procedures, views, functions, and indexes
- Optimize the SQL scripts/statements were required
- Develop procedures and scripts for data migration
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, Actuarial Science, Engineering or a related field
- 6-8 years of experience in Microsoft Power BI development including Microsoft ETL tools and data visualization.
- Certifications in Microsoft Power BI, Data Lake and Azure.
- Strong proficiency in Microsoft Power BI Desktop and Power BI Service.
- Experience in data modelling and designing efficient data structures for reporting.
- Proficiency in DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) for creating complex calculations and measures.
- Knowledge of data integration techniques and experience in extracting, transforming, and loading data into Microsoft Power BI using Power Query or other methods.
- Familiarity with data visualization best practices and the ability to create visually appealing and intuitive reports and dashboards.
- Basic understanding of data warehousing concepts and SQL for querying and manipulating data.
- Familiarity with Microsoft Azure services, particularly Microsoft Azure Data Lake Storage and Microsoft Azure SQL Database.
- Experience in advanced analytics and incorporating R/Python scripts into Microsoft Power BI reports is a plus.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to understand complex business requirements and translate them into effective Microsoft Power BI solutions.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
- Previous experience in mentoring or providing guidance to Junior developers is a plus.
List of Tools:
- Microsoft ETL
- Microsoft Power BI Desktop
- Microsoft Power BI Service
- Microsoft Power Query
- Microsoft DAX (Data Analysis Expressions)
- Microsoft SQL (for data querying and manipulation)
- Microsoft Azure Data Lake Storage
- Microsoft Azure SQL Database
- Microsoft R/Python (for advanced analytics)
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft ETL
- Microsoft Power BI Desktop
- Microsoft Power BI Service
- Microsoft Azure SQL Database
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Public Sector situated in Pretoria, education.