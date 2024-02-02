SENIOR MICROSOFT POWER BI DEVELOPER at TippFocus Holdings

Feb 2, 2024

Roles & Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with stakeholders, including business users and internal Senior developers, to gather requirements and translate them into effective Microsoft Power BI reports and dashboards.
  • Develop, design, and maintain Data warehouse.
  • Extract, transform, and load data from various data sources into Microsoft Power BI using Power Query and data integration techniques such as Microsoft ETL tools.
  • Create and optimize DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) queries and calculations to support complex data transformations and aggregations in Microsoft Power BI.
  • Develop and maintain Microsoft Power BI reports, dashboards, and data visualizations using Microsoft Power BI Desktop and Microsoft Power BI Service.
  • Design and implement data models using Microsoft Power BI Desktop, ensuring optimal data organization and relationships for efficient reporting.
  • Provide guidance and support to GDE Junior Microsoft Power BI developers, reviewing their work and providing constructive feedback.
  • Develop SQL scripting not only limited to MS SQL
  • Develop store procedures, views, functions, and indexes
  • Optimize the SQL scripts/statements were required
  • Develop procedures and scripts for data migration

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, Actuarial Science, Engineering or a related field
  • 6-8 years of experience in Microsoft Power BI development including Microsoft ETL tools and data visualization.
  • Certifications in Microsoft Power BI, Data Lake and Azure.
  • Strong proficiency in Microsoft Power BI Desktop and Power BI Service.
  • Experience in data modelling and designing efficient data structures for reporting.
  • Proficiency in DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) for creating complex calculations and measures.
  • Knowledge of data integration techniques and experience in extracting, transforming, and loading data into Microsoft Power BI using Power Query or other methods.
  • Familiarity with data visualization best practices and the ability to create visually appealing and intuitive reports and dashboards.
  • Basic understanding of data warehousing concepts and SQL for querying and manipulating data.
  • Familiarity with Microsoft Azure services, particularly Microsoft Azure Data Lake Storage and Microsoft Azure SQL Database.
  • Experience in advanced analytics and incorporating R/Python scripts into Microsoft Power BI reports is a plus.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to understand complex business requirements and translate them into effective Microsoft Power BI solutions.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
  • Previous experience in mentoring or providing guidance to Junior developers is a plus.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Public Sector situated in Pretoria, education.

