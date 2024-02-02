Looking for a Senior Software Engineer for a Remote Position.
Candidates MUST have Excellent Communication Skills and be well-versed in English as they will be dealing with foreign clients – Communication and Understanding is KEY.
Candidates MUST have very strong working knowledge and experience in NODE.JS & REACT – Very Important.
Other Skills Include:
- Java
- Javascript / Typescript
- CSS
- Intellij IDE
- Jenkins
- MSSQL & MySQL
- Client-Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA)
- Docker
- CI/CD
- Jira
- ANT
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Node.JS
- React
- Intellij
- Jenkins
- Docker
- ANT
- Tomcat
- Jira
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Remote