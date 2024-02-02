Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Looking for a Senior Software Engineer for a Remote Position.

Candidates MUST have Excellent Communication Skills and be well-versed in English as they will be dealing with foreign clients – Communication and Understanding is KEY.

Candidates MUST have very strong working knowledge and experience in NODE.JS & REACT – Very Important.

Other Skills Include:

Java

Javascript / Typescript

CSS

Intellij IDE

Jenkins

MSSQL & MySQL

Client-Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA)

Docker

CI/CD

Jira

ANT

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Node.JS

React

Intellij

Jenkins

Docker

ANT

Tomcat

Jira

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position