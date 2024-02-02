Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 2, 2024

Looking for a Senior Software Engineer for a Remote Position.

Candidates MUST have Excellent Communication Skills and be well-versed in English as they will be dealing with foreign clients – Communication and Understanding is KEY.

Candidates MUST have very strong working knowledge and experience in NODE.JS & REACT – Very Important.

Other Skills Include:

  • Java
  • Javascript / Typescript
  • CSS
  • Intellij IDE
  • Jenkins
  • MSSQL & MySQL
  • Client-Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA)
  • Docker
  • CI/CD
  • Jira
  • ANT

Desired Skills:

  • Node.JS
  • React
  • Intellij
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • ANT
  • Tomcat
  • Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Remote

