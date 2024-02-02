Service Desk Agent I

iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Challengers and Innovators Thrive. We are currently hiring for the position of Service Desk Agent I to join our IT support team. As a Service Desk Agent I, you will be the first point of contact for technical issues, providing essential support to end-users. If you have excellent problem-solving skills, a customer-centric approach, and a passion for IT support, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

To act as the first point of contact between customers who need technical and consumable support, resolve simple problems, and escalate unsolved problems to the Operations Manager.

Effective First Line Call Management.

Your Expertise:

Has working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes.

Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise.

Works within standard operating procedures and/ or scientific methods.

Works with a moderate degree of supervision. Function-related experience: 1-2 Years. 1 – 2 Years’ experience in a Service Desk Environment. 1 – 2 Years’ experience in an ICT service desk environment Leading teams.

Other experience: 0-1 Years.

Soft Skills are essential.

Customer Service experience is essential.

Problem-solving skills required.



Qualifications Required:

Managed Print knowledge and Technical Background

Systems management – EOH Systems Management

Essential Qualifications: Grade 12 A+, N+ Soft Skills and ITIL Foundation (Requirement for Snr. Service Desk Agent)

Preferred Qualifications: Technical IT Qualification HP Knowledge/ Certification will be preferred





Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent position

Location: Midrand

Work environment: Office – High Pressure

Physical Demands: Sitting, Bending, Walking. Computer work

Travel: To the office

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position