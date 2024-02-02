Service Desk Agent I – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 2, 2024

iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Challengers and Innovators Thrive. We are currently hiring for the position of Service Desk Agent I to join our IT support team. As a Service Desk Agent I, you will be the first point of contact for technical issues, providing essential support to end-users. If you have excellent problem-solving skills, a customer-centric approach, and a passion for IT support, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

  • To act as the first point of contact between customers who need technical and consumable support, resolve simple problems, and escalate unsolved problems to the Operations Manager.

  • Effective First Line Call Management.

Your Expertise:

  • Has working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes.

  • Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise.

  • Works within standard operating procedures and/ or scientific methods.

  • Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

    • Function-related experience: 1-2 Years.

    • 1 – 2 Years’ experience in a Service Desk Environment.

    • 1 – 2 Years’ experience in an ICT service desk environment Leading teams.

  • Other experience: 0-1 Years.

  • Soft Skills are essential.

  • Customer Service experience is essential.

  • Problem-solving skills required.

Qualifications Required:

  • Managed Print knowledge and Technical Background

  • Systems management – EOH Systems Management

  • Essential Qualifications:

    • Grade 12

    • A+, N+

    • Soft Skills and ITIL Foundation (Requirement for Snr. Service Desk Agent)

  • Preferred Qualifications:

    • Technical IT Qualification

    • HP Knowledge/ Certification will be preferred

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent position

  • Location: Midrand

  • Work environment: Office – High Pressure

  • Physical Demands: Sitting, Bending, Walking. Computer work

  • Travel: To the office

Why work for us?

  • At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

  • Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

  • By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

  • We encourage diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

