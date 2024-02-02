Service Desk Agent I – Gauteng Midrand

iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Challengers and Innovators Thrive. We are currently hiring for the position of Service Desk Agent I to join our IT support team. As a Service Desk Agent I, you will be the first point of contact for technical issues, providing essential support to end-users. If you have excellent problem-solving skills, a customer-centric approach, and a passion for IT support, we encourage you to apply.
What you’ll do:
- To act as the first point of contact between customers who need technical and consumable support, resolve simple problems, and escalate unsolved problems to the Operations Manager.
- Effective First Line Call Management.
Your Expertise:
- Has working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes.
- Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise.
- Works within standard operating procedures and/ or scientific methods.
- Works with a moderate degree of supervision.
- Function-related experience: 1-2 Years.
- 1 – 2 Years’ experience in a Service Desk Environment.
- 1 – 2 Years’ experience in an ICT service desk environment Leading teams.
- Other experience: 0-1 Years.
- Soft Skills are essential.
- Customer Service experience is essential.
- Problem-solving skills required.
Qualifications Required:
- Managed Print knowledge and Technical Background
- Systems management – EOH Systems Management
- Essential Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- A+, N+
- Soft Skills and ITIL Foundation (Requirement for Snr. Service Desk Agent)
- Preferred Qualifications:
- Technical IT Qualification
- HP Knowledge/ Certification will be preferred
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent position
- Location: Midrand
- Work environment: Office – High Pressure
- Physical Demands: Sitting, Bending, Walking. Computer work
- Travel: To the office
Why work for us?
- At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
- Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
- By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
- We encourage diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery