Software Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior SQL Developer to join them on a independent contract basis

Cape Town / Hybrid work model / Financial Services

Senior SQL Developer (BI)

Relevant Experience and Background Required:

Business technology degree (BCom, Information Management qualification)

Experience in Financial Services is a requirement with Wealth Industry knowledge being an advantage

3 – 4 years solid experience in a data warehousing environment and ETL development framework

Exposure to big data

Experience in report writing and user interaction

Experience in managing/creating datamarts, dimension modelling and facts

Expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings including SQL Server 2012/2008 R2 Stack (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS). Knowledge of PowerView, PowerPivot, SharePoint and Excel are an advantage

Understanding of BI solutions: operational and analytical, strong knowledge of relational and multi-dimensional database architectures

In-depth understanding of the Ralph Kimball data warehouse methodology

Experience in report writing

Knowledge in the technical aspects of BI, including data modelling, ETL, metadata/data management and OLAP tools

5+ years working experience in the field of data warehousing and BI

A good feel and understanding of business in general

Technology:

Exposure to mainstream Microsoft BI tools is a requirement, and an added advantage is exposure to Cognos, QlikView, Tableau or similar

Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills

Familiar with a semantic layer and designing frameworks for reporting and analysis

Cube development using SSAS

ETL knowledge (SSIS)

Data warehousing conceptual and practical knowledge

Advanced knowledge of SSAS, SSIS and SSRS

Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI is an advantage

Advanced knowledge of SQL and SQL server skills (SQL 2012 – 2014) s an advantage

Knowledge of MDX query

If you are interested and would like to find out more, please send your cv

Desired Skills:

BI

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

Development SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

