Solar PV Project Manager at SFG Engineering Service PTY LTD – Western Cape Muizenberg

Feb 2, 2024

Job requirements:

  • A minimum qualification of National Diploma Electrical, Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical, Civil or Structural Engineering
  • Eligible to register with the Engineering Council of South Africa.

Job responsibilities:

  • Manage solar PV projects within the Execution Department from the development phase to the handover phase.
  • Responsible for driving all project-related tasks about the project development, procurement, construction, commissioning, and completion phases of the project lifecycle.
  • Assist with any business development requirements focused on continual improvement of the department’s operations and efficiencies.
  • Assist the Engineering Department in completing designs relating to the renewable energy system to which he is appointed to manage.
  • Project budget and planning responsibilities will be tracked and communicated with internal management and the client on an ongoing basis.
  • Client relations and communications are key aspects that ensure a world-class product and service is delivered.
  • Owner of project budgets and must be updated for weekly reporting – Candy.
  • Project scheduling, reporting, and scope of works development and management.
  • Project contracts management, logistics management, equipment ordering,
  • Project installation quality control, Health, and Safety responsibilities
  • Project commissioning leader
  • Subcontractor appointments and management
  • Assess and accept engineering designs.
  • Design of solar PV energy systems
  • Assist with any operations and maintenance issues on all sites under SLA with the company.
  • Development of department tools and documents
  • Development & delivery of project handover documents to the client.
  • Ensure all ISO9001 and ISO45001 compliances are met during construction.
  • Feedback project learnings to the Engineering Department ensuring continual improvement.
  • Handover system to O&M department as per handover procedure

Desired Skills:

  • Mechanical
  • Electro Mechanical
  • Civil
  • Structural Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Solar Energy.

Learn more/Apply for this position