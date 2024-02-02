Solar PV Project Manager at SFG Engineering Service PTY LTD – Western Cape Muizenberg

Job requirements:
- A minimum qualification of National Diploma Electrical, Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical, Civil or Structural Engineering
- Eligible to register with the Engineering Council of South Africa.
Job responsibilities:
- Manage solar PV projects within the Execution Department from the development phase to the handover phase.
- Responsible for driving all project-related tasks about the project development, procurement, construction, commissioning, and completion phases of the project lifecycle.
- Assist with any business development requirements focused on continual improvement of the department’s operations and efficiencies.
- Assist the Engineering Department in completing designs relating to the renewable energy system to which he is appointed to manage.
- Project budget and planning responsibilities will be tracked and communicated with internal management and the client on an ongoing basis.
- Client relations and communications are key aspects that ensure a world-class product and service is delivered.
- Owner of project budgets and must be updated for weekly reporting – Candy.
- Project scheduling, reporting, and scope of works development and management.
- Project contracts management, logistics management, equipment ordering,
- Project installation quality control, Health, and Safety responsibilities
- Project commissioning leader
- Subcontractor appointments and management
- Assess and accept engineering designs.
- Design of solar PV energy systems
- Assist with any operations and maintenance issues on all sites under SLA with the company.
- Development of department tools and documents
- Development & delivery of project handover documents to the client.
- Ensure all ISO9001 and ISO45001 compliances are met during construction.
- Feedback project learnings to the Engineering Department ensuring continual improvement.
- Handover system to O&M department as per handover procedure
Desired Skills:
- Mechanical
- Electro Mechanical
- Civil
- Structural Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Solar Energy.