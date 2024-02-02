System Analyst

As a Systems Analyst specializing in Software Development, you will be a key liaison between business stakeholders and the software development team. Your primary focus will be on understanding business requirements, translating them into technical specifications, and collaborating closely with developers to ensure the successful implementation of software solutions. If this sounds like a bit of you, apply now!

Key Requirements

Minimum 3+ years of experience in C# and other Microsoft coding languages.

Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer science.

Proven experience as a Systems Analyst with a focus on software development.

Previous software developer and/or database administrator experience will be an advantage.

2+ years of experience in MSSQL

2+ years of experience in software development.

Knowledge of industry best practices for system analysis and design.

Experience with project management methodologies.

Familiarity with relevant programming languages and technologies.

Certifications in system analysis or related fields are a plus.

SQL with 3+ Years’ experience

Effective management, leadership and team interaction skills.

Strong systems analysis and design skills.

Solid knowledge of application development tools, techniques and methodologies.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

MSSQL

