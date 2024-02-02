Technical Business Analyst

Technical Business Analyst/Analyst Developer – Contract – Western Cape

Our conglomerate client within the Financial Services space is seeking an experienced and versatile technical business analyst to improve our information technology systems.

In this role, your duties will include developing software programs to improve our business operations.

To ensure success as a Technical Business Analyst, you should demonstrate experience and creativity in system development and application design, outstanding technical business analysts combine their IT expertise with in-depth business knowledge.

Key Responsibilities:

Performing system analyses on software programs, applications, and web services.

Determining system efficiency and functionality by liaising with internal departments and end-users.

Reporting to Management and obtaining approval for system development projects.

Efficiently integrating new systems, programs, and applications with business operations and services.

Analyzing and improving the performance of web-based customer portals and support services.

Ensuring end-user proficiency with new systems, programs, and applications across departments.

Monitoring product licenses and ensuring compliance with IT industry regulations.

Ensuring that computer hardware remains compatible with system enhancements and updates.

Promoting system efficiency and security by integrating performance metrics and encryption.

Implementing new advancements in the field of system and enterprise architecture.

Essential Competencies:

A bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, and an accredited qualification in Business analytics.

Extensive experience in technical business analysis in a related industry.

Advanced knowledge of programming languages like SQL and system integration solutions.

Advanced Excel incl. Power Query data transformations.

Microsoft certifications.

Microsoft Power Platform experience (Power Apps, Power Virtual Agents, Power Automate) + Microsoft Copilot Studio.

Process / workflow design experience – Advantageous.

SAP experience – Advantageous.

Accounting / Financial experience – Advantageous.

Knowledge of relevant licensing and industry compliance regulations.

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Western Cape, Hybrid and Contract

