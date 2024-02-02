Technical Support/Heldpesk Tier 1 – Gauteng Randpark Ridge

Urgent position to be filled!

We are looking for a young individual who is passionate about the IT industry and very client centric to handle first line, remote support functions.

Position will suit a self-motivated individual who is looking to build and grow. Must have at least 2years experience in a similar role, having handled remote support functions, and preferably an IT related qualification.

Desired Skills:

Heldpesk

Technical support

About The Employer:

Awesome employer that is experiencing massive growth! Great future prospects await successfull individual

