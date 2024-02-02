Tester at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for a BI Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Cape Town / Hybrid work model / SQL / Data experience / QA

DUTIES

  • Analyses and develop the proper test coverage with the Business Analyst
  • Responsible for creating and executing test scripts
  • Maintaining automation testing framework
  • Identify and create necessary test data
  • Checking test results and logging defects.
  • Analyse test failures
  • Analyse metrics for quality assessment
  • May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.
  • Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team
  • Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Testing experience
  • Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate)
  • Previous experience in tools like JIRA, Bamboo, Xray, Powershell, Selenium TestNG
  • Sound SQL skills and familiarity with XML/ JSON
  • Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, execution of test cases
  • Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and/or requirements specifications
  • Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the Systems Development Lifecycle
  • Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support

SKILLS

  • Analytical and problem-solving skills with strong attention to detail
  • Able to provide input to improve test methodology / processes
  • Review functional requirements
  • Define test scenarios
  • Tracking of Test coverage and clearance progress
  • Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting
  • Able to prioritize defects with development team
  • Achieving personal work goals and objectives
  • Good communication skills (write and read English)
  • Able to work independently
  • Able to work under pressure
  • Attention to detail
  • Is a good team player

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • BI Tester

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

