Tester at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for a BI Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Cape Town / Hybrid work model / SQL / Data experience / QA

DUTIES

Analyses and develop the proper test coverage with the Business Analyst

Responsible for creating and executing test scripts

Maintaining automation testing framework

Identify and create necessary test data

Checking test results and logging defects.

Analyse test failures

Analyse metrics for quality assessment

May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.

Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team

Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Testing experience

Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate)

Previous experience in tools like JIRA, Bamboo, Xray, Powershell, Selenium TestNG

Sound SQL skills and familiarity with XML/ JSON

Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, execution of test cases

Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and/or requirements specifications

Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the Systems Development Lifecycle

Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support

SKILLS

Analytical and problem-solving skills with strong attention to detail

Able to provide input to improve test methodology / processes

Review functional requirements

Define test scenarios

Tracking of Test coverage and clearance progress

Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting

Able to prioritize defects with development team

Achieving personal work goals and objectives

Good communication skills (write and read English)

Able to work independently

Able to work under pressure

Attention to detail

Is a good team player

Desired Skills:

SQL

BI Tester

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

