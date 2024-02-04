Technical Specialist (Senior) Market Shaping (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Parktown

Main purpose of the job:

Assume overall direct responsibility for the deliverable of the Market Shaping output, manage all milestones, timelines, and any emerging interdependencies

Lead the implementation of the Market Shaping working

Location:

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Provide overall project leadership of market surveillance

Develop market shaping strategy and detailed annual work plans

Facilitate and lead deal design

Identification and design of market-shaping interventions

Oversee the development of technical content needed to engage with all external stakeholders

Lead and coordinate implementation of the market-shaping output

Develop and maintain a strong relationship with Unitaid (donor) as relates to the market-shaping output work

Manage the contractual relationship with CHAI and ensure that they, as sub-grantee meet all their key technical deliverables

Work closely with CHAI and oversee the implementation and monitoring of defined supply-side interventions

Manage the contractual relationship with various drug manufacturers as relates to incentives

Manage the day-to-day relationships with all stakeholders, in particular with CHAI, and maintain technical oversight over their deliverables and all other stakeholder inputs – e.g., ensure that Wits RHI is represented in all field verification site visits

Ensure comprehensive and timely reporting to Unitaid

Contribute to the strategic direction to the project

Develop and effectively manage relationships with relevant Wits RHI structures

Maintain close communication with the Wits RHI Communications team to achieve effective Wits RHI media coverage on market shaping

Manage day-to-day operations and coordination of the market-shaping output

Ensure project deliverables are on track to deliver high quality, timeous, successful project outcomes

Oversee the planning and coordination of the Wits RHI team on market-shaping issues

Oversee coordination between the two output streams: (1) Supplier Engagement/Contract Management; (2) Drug Development & Regulatory Processes

Lead the technical coordination between Wits RHI, Unitaid, CHAI, and all other stakeholders and ensure that Wits RHI is represented

Ensure optimal communication between and across the Wits RHI and CHAI teams is optimal and that program activities are coordinated and leveraged

Ensure the market shaping work (output 4) dovetails with other Unitaid-funded work, particularly Project PrEP (output 1, 2, and 3)

Contribute to the achievement of Wits RHI’s corporate goals and objectives. Actively participate in key global, regional, and national stakeholders for a Line manage two senior technical experts: (1) Supplier Engagement/Contract Management; (2) Drug Development & Regulatory Processes. Also, manage a project administrator and a project statistician

Oversee the management of the broader market-shaping output team – 6 team members in total

Manage the market shaping budget – e.g., oversee and approve such aspects such as payments to CHAI and incentives to drug manufacturers

Report monthly on key achievements, challenges, and any anecdotal success stories

Support financial management and control as related to the above Human Resources and other activities

Manage line reports in keeping with Wits RHI policies and procedures

Plan, convene, and produce reports for monthly one-on-one meetings with supervised staff to monitor performance and support

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Oversee the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Plan, organize and lead staff performance assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and plan and implement necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Lead the promotion of harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Provide day-to-day support to all project staff

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

A Graduate-level Degree with significant experience in product development, commercialization and regulatory affairs, including conceptualization, design, and execution of market-shaping opportunities

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 10 years of work experience, with a focus on product development commercialization and regulatory affairs, including conceptualization, design, and execution of market-shaping opportunities

Experience leading strategy development to overcome key barriers and issues related to product development and commercialization, filing, approval, introduction, and adoption

Extensive experience developing and managing senior-most relationships with manufacturers, procurement, and other partners, Stringent Regulatory Authority (SRAs), National Drug Regulatory Authorities (NDRA), Ministries of Health, and other key stakeholders, including innovator and generic product manufacturers

Experience leading capacitation of new/junior team members with more limited experience in product development and commercialization and regulatory affairs

Ability to collaborate remotely with team members spread across geographies

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Good interpersonal skills and ability to navigate complicated situations, excellent levels of written and verbal English communication skills, ability to communicate in other SA languages, preferably area-appropriate

Demands of the job:

Travel will be required within and outside of South Africa

Work can be highly demanding and pressurized, and requires flexibility, management, training, and leadership experience

About The Employer:

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

