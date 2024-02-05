Angular Developer

Feb 5, 2024

Purpose of the role:

  • As an Angular Developer, you’ll work with other team members like the architects, analysts, UX/UI, QA, and back-end developers.

  • You will design and implement visually aesthetic user interfaces. Identify issues with front end code and rectify them to remove bugs.

  • Create unit tests to ensure code is functioning as expected

  • You will make sure that everything the user sees and hears on the Web application is a great journey and aligns with the standards, CI, and branding.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar

  • Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including AngluarJS

  • Excellent project management skills

  • Excellent communication skills • Critical thinker and good problem-solver

Experience Required:

  • A degree of experience with RESTful API integration

  • Previous work experience as an AngularJS developer

  • Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code

  • Experience using JavaScript building tools like Gulp or Grunt

  • Proven experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications

  • In depth knowledge around the Angular framework and JavaScript

  • In depth knowledge of front-end interfaces

  • Fundamental knowledge of UX/UI

  • Fundamental knowledge of SEO

Responsibilities:

  • As an Angular Developer at our company, you will:

  • Work with other team members, like the back-end developers, UX/UI, technical lead and analysts

  • Deliver a complete and functioning front end application

  • Ensure the high performance of said application across all platforms, including desktop and mobile

  • Write tested, idiomatic, and documented elements of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

  • Design and implement visually aesthetic user interfaces that complies with the specifications

  • Identify issues with front end code and rectify them to remove bugs

  • Create unit tests to ensure code is functioning as expected

  • Create well written documentation

  • Ensure front end code can query APIs for back-end integration

  • Audit code to identify bottlenecks of performance and fixing them

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Critical Thinking
  • Spreadsheet software
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Active Listening
  • Tax preparation software
  • Accounting Software

Learn more/Apply for this position