Angular Developer – Gauteng Randburg

Purpose of the role:
- As an Angular Developer, you’ll work with other team members like the architects, analysts, UX/UI, QA, and back-end developers.
- You will design and implement visually aesthetic user interfaces. Identify issues with front end code and rectify them to remove bugs.
- Create unit tests to ensure code is functioning as expected
- You will make sure that everything the user sees and hears on the Web application is a great journey and aligns with the standards, CI, and branding.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar
- Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including AngluarJS
- Excellent project management skills
- Excellent communication skills • Critical thinker and good problem-solver
Experience Required:
- A degree of experience with RESTful API integration
- Previous work experience as an AngularJS developer
- Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code
- Experience using JavaScript building tools like Gulp or Grunt
- Proven experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications
- In depth knowledge around the Angular framework and JavaScript
- In depth knowledge of front-end interfaces
- Fundamental knowledge of UX/UI
- Fundamental knowledge of SEO
Responsibilities:
- As an Angular Developer at our company, you will:
- Deliver a complete and functioning front end application
- Ensure the high performance of said application across all platforms, including desktop and mobile
- Write tested, idiomatic, and documented elements of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Design and implement visually aesthetic user interfaces that complies with the specifications
- Create well written documentation
- Ensure front end code can query APIs for back-end integration
- Audit code to identify bottlenecks of performance and fixing them
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
