Application Development Team Lead – Web at AVBOB – Gauteng Arcadia

The above-mentioned position is within the Application Development Department. The Application Development Team Leader will be responsible for providing strategic technical direction and manage multiple technical teams responsible for the technical delivery of the full development lifecycle; all product features and support and maintenance related tasks in respect of the core applications. This role requires oversight of the ongoing drive to increase efficiency, optimisation, innovation and people development in these environments.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Leading a team of web developers while providing guidance on technical issues.

Designing and developing front-end and back-end web architectures

Maintenance and support of existing web and mobile applications

Participating in the design and development of new systems throughout the entire project lifecycle

Assist the team in defining and working from requirements and specifications to modify/enhance existing production software

Development of new production software

Monitor progress against agreed-upon timelines, including collaboration with the Project Manager.

Liaise with relevant internal departments or stakeholders that might impact the ability to deliver quality software in a timeous manner to remove any issues and keep on track with delivery commitments.

Manage the planning process to derive delivery timelines.

Effectively and comprehensively communicate a detailed understanding of the business’ expectation by the team, to the team, including 3rd parties, as defined in the specifications throughout the SDLC.

Adherence by the team to prescribed quality (as defined by IT Standards & Governance) during all the phases of the SDLC (i.e., functional design, technical design, code reviews and integration testing, etc.).

Designing, coding, testing, debugging and documenting application features and changes

Participating in activities that ensure the successful use of these systems

Design, develop, and implement development standards and architecture principles.

Modify existing programs as part of software maintenance.

Responsible for adoption and enhancements in software integration and API management

Monitor the ongoing performance of web applications

Set in place tools, routines, processes and metrics for monitoring uptime and performance against contracted SLA.

Implementation of agreed security standards within the software solution.

Overall responsibility to ensure regulatory requirements are addressed according to agreed compliance standards.

Provide documentation of enhancements and modifications performed as part of software maintenance/enhancements.

Build, manage and maintain productive and beneficial key business and third party relationships.

Responsible for empowering development team members to work across traditional organisational boundaries.

Manage the changing people challenges such as fluidity of resources, remote working, different development needs.

Promote team collaboration and innovation, sharing of knowledge, tools, code and practices.

Build and develop a flexible and change accepting culture within the Software Development environment.

Create a collective of shared knowledge and expertise and common identity through teamwork and experience sharing.

Lead, manage and drive accountability and ownership amongst team members for personal development, including goal plans.

Desired Skills:

Decision Making

Verbal & Written communication

Critical thinking skills

Leadership skills

Analytical skills

