Automation Tester

Join our dynamic team based in Johannesburg, where innovation meets excellence. We are actively seeking an experienced and motivated Automation Tester to contribute to our cutting-edge projects. If you are passionate about automation testing and thrive in a hybrid work environment, we invite you to explore this exciting opportunity.

Your Expertise:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch/ updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

Experience with Technologies as required: Java (others are a bonus: JavaScript/ C#/ Python, etc.)

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ TestNG (others are a bonus: RobotFramework, Cypress, etc.)

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps/ TFS/ X-Ray etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing if required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing experience using Appium.

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract position

Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid way of work)

Level: Senior (5+ years of experience)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

