Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join our dynamic team based in Johannesburg, where innovation meets excellence. We are actively seeking an experienced and motivated Automation Tester to contribute to our cutting-edge projects. If you are passionate about automation testing and thrive in a hybrid work environment, we invite you to explore this exciting opportunity.
Your Expertise:
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch/ updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.
- Experience with Technologies as required: Java (others are a bonus: JavaScript/ C#/ Python, etc.)
- Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ TestNG (others are a bonus: RobotFramework, Cypress, etc.)
- Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps/ TFS/ X-Ray etc.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Ability to perform functional testing if required.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
- Mobile testing experience using Appium.
- Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract position
- Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid way of work)
- Level: Senior (5+ years of experience)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery