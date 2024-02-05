Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join our dynamic team based in Johannesburg, where innovation meets excellence. We are actively seeking an experienced and motivated Automation Tester to contribute to our cutting-edge projects. If you are passionate about automation testing and thrive in a hybrid work environment, we invite you to explore this exciting opportunity.

Your Expertise:

  • Experience creating frameworks from scratch/ updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

  • Experience with Technologies as required: Java (others are a bonus: JavaScript/ C#/ Python, etc.)

  • Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ TestNG (others are a bonus: RobotFramework, Cypress, etc.)

  • Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps/ TFS/ X-Ray etc.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Ability to perform functional testing if required.

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

  • Mobile testing experience using Appium.

  • Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract position

  • Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid way of work)

  • Level: Senior (5+ years of experience)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

