Business Intelligence Analyst at AVBOB – Gauteng Arcadia

We are seeking a skilled Business Intelligence Analyst to be involved in the in the development, maintenance and enhancements of the BI Qlikview / Qlik Sense / Qlik Nprinting environment. To analyse and develop the right analytical models and views and establish the best method of extracting required data from the various master systems.

You will be working for a company that is over 100 years old with strong values which are customer centric. In return for your services, you will be paid a competitive package which includes pension fund contributions and a medical aid allowance. You will have access to personal services through the employee assistance program and wellness programs. You will be working for an organization that values employee development and rewards excellent performance.

Your responsibilities will include the following:

Investigate production incidents and perform impact analysis and prepare relevant impact reports .

. Investigate impact analysis for production changes and communicate to all relevant stakeholders.

Develop programs and tests according to requirements.

Ensure that re-work is kept to a minimum and change requests are efficiently completed.

Natural Development

To develop components according to the technical and development standards as per AVBOB ICT standards.

Provide user and technical support, effective post implementation support and effective handling of helpdesk calls / month end monitoring before start of business day.

Provide assistance across teams with regard to idenfication of procedures, processes and the information flow required for the maintenance of systems in line with strategies set out by AVBOB ICT.

To monitor and resolve specific problems or make changes in programs or Qlikview scripts or alternatively different programming approaches.

Assist in cross team projects and assist when other team members are under pressure

Qlik Sense Development

Adhere to the newest Qlikview standards and trends to enhance the data discovery experience.

Implement various data modelling, visualization and reporting techniques.

Implement set analysis in Qlikview and rich reporting capabilities in Qlik Sense to enhance the user experience.

Extracting, transforming and loading of data from multiple sources into Qlikview applications (ETL).

Improve knowledge management and documentation of Natural and Qlikview system functions for the Group. .

Work together with ALL teams in ICT to produce models (SQL DBA, Finance team, Assurance and WEB teams).

Desired Skills:

Verbal & Written communication

Critical thinking skills

Problem-solving

