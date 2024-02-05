Our client a leading retailer, is looking for a highly talented Data Analyst to join their team in Cape Town. The main purpose of this job is to source and transform a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end-users to develop and improve the business and assist with making smarter decisions and delivering better products.
Duties & responsibilities
- Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion and data integrity.
- Managing users and user roles.
- Extract and combine data from various sources and analyse information retrieved.
- Interpret data, analyse results, and provide ongoing reports.
- Develop & generate reports, analyses, and visualisation.
- Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.
- Prepare, publish, and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly, and annual deadlines.
- Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or a related field from an accredited university or college.
- 3-to-5-year work experience as a data analyst.
- Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, R, MATLAB, and Python.
- Technical proficiency regarding database design development, data models, techniques for data mining, and segmentation.
- Experience in handling reporting packages like Business Objects, programming (Javascript, XML, or ETL frameworks), databases.
- Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages like Excel, VI to be used for data set analysing.
- Proficient in English, proficiency in Afrikaans an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Analytical skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communication skills