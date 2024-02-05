Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client a leading retailer, is looking for a highly talented Data Analyst to join their team in Cape Town. The main purpose of this job is to source and transform a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end-users to develop and improve the business and assist with making smarter decisions and delivering better products.

Duties & responsibilities

Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion and data integrity.

Managing users and user roles.

Extract and combine data from various sources and analyse information retrieved.

Interpret data, analyse results, and provide ongoing reports.

Develop & generate reports, analyses, and visualisation.

Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.

Develop & generate reports, analyses, and visualisation.

Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.

Prepare, publish, and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly, and annual deadlines.

Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or a related field from an accredited university or college.

3-to-5-year work experience as a data analyst.

Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, R, MATLAB, and Python.

Technical proficiency regarding database design development, data models, techniques for data mining, and segmentation.

Experience in handling reporting packages like Business Objects, programming (Javascript, XML, or ETL frameworks), databases.

Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages like Excel, VI to be used for data set analysing.

Proficient in English, proficiency in Afrikaans an advantage.

If you have not heard back from us within 14 days please consider yours

Desired Skills:

Analytical skills

Problem solving skills

Communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position