Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

First Degree in Information Studies or Information Technology
Minimum 5-7 years of experience in database design and modelling for data warehouse and business intelligence applications, including relational database structures and normal forms.
Advanced knowledge and experience in relational databases, SQL
Minimum 5-7 years of experience with or knowledge of most of the following software, languages, and tools: SQL Server DBMS, T-SQL, SSAS, SSIS, Azure DevOps
Experience with dashboard development, PowerBI, or Qliksense
DP-900 or DP-203 Cloud Certification
Azure cloud migration experience is preferred
Experience with Azure Synapse, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Data Lake is preferred
Experience with Finance datasets or knowledge of Finance business area is preferred
High-level understanding of API such as REST APIs will be an advantage
High-level understanding of SAP Data Services, SAP Data Ingestion ETL tool will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- DP-900
- DP-203
- SQL