Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

First Degree in Information Studies or Information Technology

Minimum 5-7 years of experience in database design and modelling for data warehouse and business intelligence applications, including relational database structures and normal forms.

Advanced knowledge and experience in relational databases, SQL

Minimum 5-7 years of experience with or knowledge of most of the following software, languages, and tools: SQL Server DBMS, T-SQL, SSAS, SSIS, Azure DevOps

Experience with dashboard development, PowerBI, or Qliksense

DP-900 or DP-203 Cloud Certification

Azure cloud migration experience is preferred

Experience with Azure Synapse, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Data Lake is preferred

Experience with Finance datasets or knowledge of Finance business area is preferred

High-level understanding of API such as REST APIs will be an advantage

High-level understanding of SAP Data Services, SAP Data Ingestion ETL tool will be an advantage

First Degree in Information Studies or Information Technology

Minimum 5-7 years of experience in database design and modelling for data warehouse and business intelligence applications, including relational database structures and normal forms.

Advanced knowledge and experience in relational databases, SQL

Minimum 5-7 years of experience with or knowledge of most of the following software, languages, and tools: SQL Server DBMS, T-SQL, SSAS, SSIS, Azure DevOps

Experience with dashboard development, PowerBI, or Qliksense

DP-900 or DP-203 Cloud Certification

Azure cloud migration experience is preferred

Experience with Azure Synapse, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Data Lake is preferred

Experience with Finance datasets or knowledge of Finance business area is preferred

High-level understanding of API such as REST APIs will be an advantage

High-level understanding of SAP Data Services, SAP Data Ingestion ETL tool will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

DP-900

DP-203

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position