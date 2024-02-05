Expert Java Developer

Feb 5, 2024

Description:
Our clients who are Titans in the automotive industry have a fantastic hybrid opportunity for an Expert Java Developer located in the Midrand/Menlyn area. Work with the latest technologies and in a fast-paced environment with the benefit of an international trip!

Requirements:

  • 8 Years of Experience
  • Relevant IT Degree
  • Kotlin
  • Java (version 17 advantageous)
  • Kafka (Streaming API)
  • Quarkus
  • Hibernate
  • Kubernetes
  • Version Management (GitHub)

Advantageous Skills

  • Azure
  • GitOps
  • PostgreSQL
  • Agile development methodologies
  • Confluence / Jira
  • DevOps

Interested? Apply now!

