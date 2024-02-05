Description:
Our clients who are Titans in the automotive industry have a fantastic hybrid opportunity for an Expert Java Developer located in the Midrand/Menlyn area. Work with the latest technologies and in a fast-paced environment with the benefit of an international trip!
Requirements:
- 8 Years of Experience
- Relevant IT Degree
- Kotlin
- Java (version 17 advantageous)
- Kafka (Streaming API)
- Quarkus
- Hibernate
- Kubernetes
- Version Management (GitHub)
Advantageous Skills
- Azure
- GitOps
- PostgreSQL
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- DevOps
