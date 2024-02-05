Expert Java Developer

Description:

Our clients who are Titans in the automotive industry have a fantastic hybrid opportunity for an Expert Java Developer located in the Midrand/Menlyn area. Work with the latest technologies and in a fast-paced environment with the benefit of an international trip!

Requirements:

8 Years of Experience

Relevant IT Degree

Kotlin

Java (version 17 advantageous)

Kafka (Streaming API)

Quarkus

Hibernate

Kubernetes

Version Management (GitHub)

Advantageous Skills

Azure

GitOps

PostgreSQL

Agile development methodologies

Confluence / Jira

DevOps

Interested? Apply now!

Desired Skills:

Quarkus

Hibernate

Kubernetes

Git

Learn more/Apply for this position