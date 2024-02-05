Field Technician

Feb 5, 2024

We are currently hiring for the position of Field Technician to join our technical support team. As a Field Technician, you will be responsible for providing on-site technical support and services to our clients. If you have a strong technical background, excellent problem-solving skills, and enjoy working in a dynamic field environment, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

  • Receive technical instruction from the Technical Manager as and when necessary and deems fit.

  • Carry out duties and tasks to the best of your ability and in a reasonable and
    efficient timeframe.

  • Perform technical tasks; cable laying, splicing and repairs, installation of network
    points and other cable network-related duties, installations, and all warehouse equipment i.e. handheld scanners, access points, and printers.

  • Perform Site Surveys.

  • Provide technical assistance and support on printer scanner infrastructures.

  • Receive instructions from the Office Administrator regarding deliveries/ collections as and when required.

  • Plan and execute fixed SLA PMIs – provide necessary sign-offs, documentation,
    updates, etc.

  • Provide necessary technical services regarding SLA fault callouts and other fault callouts.

  • Pack the toolbox with the necessary tools required for each installation.

  • Liaise with the Office Administrator and colleagues to ensure the exact equipment is packed.

  • Look out for on-site sales opportunities. Complete the Job Card so that the Office
    Administrator/ Sales can compile quotations and network upgrade recommendations for the client.

  • Plan daily tasks and complete time sheets.

  • Be available to provide 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-line technical support for fault callouts.

  • This includes after-hours technical service requirements/standby – biweekly per month.

  • Ensure that successful site sign-off documents and fault reports are obtained.

  • Monitor stock and assist the Office Administrator when the stock takes becomes necessary.

  • Test and configure new radios before sending them to customers.

  • Test faulty radio and warehouse equipment.

  • Keep the storeroom neat and assist in packing equipment away.

  • Check emails daily and respond where necessary.

  • Acknowledge, update, and close off logged calls/ faults.

  • Provide adequate feedback to Office Administrators and Managers regarding
    completed jobs and/or problem areas.

  • Maintain good communications within the office and amongst colleagues.

  • Provide concise and up-to-date feedback to the customer.

  • Be available for after-hours technical support and biweekly after-hours standby.

  • Be available for planned weekend work.

  • From time to time downtime or PMI can only be done on a weekend.

  • Where possible the Company will give reasonable notice in advance to the employee.

  • Behavior and dress must be neat, clean, and tidy in keeping with the Company’s image and best interests always, and acceptable hygiene and personal presentation.

  • The employee shall be responsible for keeping medically fit in order to work on
    customer’s premises as required.

Your Expertise:

  • Network cabling installation experience – installing network cables, termination of network boxes and patch panels, looming of network cables, troubleshooting faults, and repairing.

  • Ability to communicate with the customer – be able to speak well and provide proper feedback.

  • Drivers’ license.

  • Knowledge and experience on camera installations – basic knowledge at least.

  • Knowledge and experience on audio and visual installations – basic knowledge – not doing much work now but slowly increasing.

  • Knowledge and experience on barcode printers – installing, configuring, and knowing how they work – in-house training and installation experience will be provided.

  • Knowledge and experience with barcode scanners – installing, configuring and
    knowing how they work – in-house training and installation experience will be
    provided.

  • Must be computer literate for basic troubleshooting on wireless and sending of mails, etc.

  • To direct any team/person under his control.

Qualifications Required:

  • High school diploma or equivalent; technical certifications or degrees are a plus.

  • Able to demonstrate a high level of competence with Microsoft Office core applications (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint), as well as in customer relations management will be an advantage.

Personal Attributes/ Soft Skills Required:

  • Dynamic, self-motivated, and organized.

  • Well presented with good communication skills.

  • IT Technical Support Experience (required).

  • Barcode Scanners and Printers experience an advantage.

  • Ability to do physical installations of hardware.

  • Ability to work within a team.

  • Ability to oversee project deployment and solution implementation.

  • IT Experience within the following industry sectors preferred (but not required): Logistics Industry, Mining Industry, and Manufacturing.

  • Excellent communication skills, especially with regard to articulating capability and expertise, as well as in the provision of technical information.

  • A work ethic that demands nothing short of 100% achievement.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • 3-month fixed term contract with the potential to go permanent

  • Location: Johannesburg, Fourways – (Onsite)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

