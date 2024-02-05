Field Technician

We are currently hiring for the position of Field Technician to join our technical support team. As a Field Technician, you will be responsible for providing on-site technical support and services to our clients. If you have a strong technical background, excellent problem-solving skills, and enjoy working in a dynamic field environment, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

Receive technical instruction from the Technical Manager as and when necessary and deems fit.

efficient timeframe. Perform technical tasks; cable laying, splicing and repairs, installation of network

points and other cable network-related duties, installations, and all warehouse equipment i.e. handheld scanners, access points, and printers. Perform Site Surveys.

Provide technical assistance and support on printer scanner infrastructures.

Receive instructions from the Office Administrator regarding deliveries/ collections as and when required.

Plan and execute fixed SLA PMIs – provide necessary sign-offs, documentation,

updates, etc. Provide necessary technical services regarding SLA fault callouts and other fault callouts.

Pack the toolbox with the necessary tools required for each installation.

Liaise with the Office Administrator and colleagues to ensure the exact equipment is packed.

Look out for on-site sales opportunities. Complete the Job Card so that the Office

Administrator/ Sales can compile quotations and network upgrade recommendations for the client. Plan daily tasks and complete time sheets.

Be available to provide 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-line technical support for fault callouts.

This includes after-hours technical service requirements/standby – biweekly per month.

Ensure that successful site sign-off documents and fault reports are obtained.

Monitor stock and assist the Office Administrator when the stock takes becomes necessary.

Test and configure new radios before sending them to customers.

Test faulty radio and warehouse equipment.

Keep the storeroom neat and assist in packing equipment away.

Check emails daily and respond where necessary.

Acknowledge, update, and close off logged calls/ faults.

Provide adequate feedback to Office Administrators and Managers regarding

completed jobs and/or problem areas. Maintain good communications within the office and amongst colleagues.

Provide concise and up-to-date feedback to the customer.

Be available for after-hours technical support and biweekly after-hours standby.

Be available for planned weekend work.

From time to time downtime or PMI can only be done on a weekend.

Where possible the Company will give reasonable notice in advance to the employee.

Behavior and dress must be neat, clean, and tidy in keeping with the Company’s image and best interests always, and acceptable hygiene and personal presentation.

The employee shall be responsible for keeping medically fit in order to work on

customer’s premises as required.

Your Expertise:

Network cabling installation experience – installing network cables, termination of network boxes and patch panels, looming of network cables, troubleshooting faults, and repairing.

Ability to communicate with the customer – be able to speak well and provide proper feedback.

Drivers’ license.

Knowledge and experience on camera installations – basic knowledge at least.

Knowledge and experience on audio and visual installations – basic knowledge – not doing much work now but slowly increasing.

Knowledge and experience on barcode printers – installing, configuring, and knowing how they work – in-house training and installation experience will be provided.

Knowledge and experience with barcode scanners – installing, configuring and

knowing how they work – in-house training and installation experience will be provided. Must be computer literate for basic troubleshooting on wireless and sending of mails, etc.

To direct any team/person under his control.

Qualifications Required:

High school diploma or equivalent; technical certifications or degrees are a plus.

Able to demonstrate a high level of competence with Microsoft Office core applications (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint), as well as in customer relations management will be an advantage.

Personal Attributes/ Soft Skills Required:

Dynamic, self-motivated, and organized.

Well presented with good communication skills.

IT Technical Support Experience (required).

Barcode Scanners and Printers experience an advantage.

Ability to do physical installations of hardware.

Ability to work within a team.

Ability to oversee project deployment and solution implementation.

IT Experience within the following industry sectors preferred (but not required): Logistics Industry, Mining Industry, and Manufacturing.

Excellent communication skills, especially with regard to articulating capability and expertise, as well as in the provision of technical information.

A work ethic that demands nothing short of 100% achievement.



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

3-month fixed term contract with the potential to go permanent

Location: Johannesburg, Fourways – (Onsite)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

