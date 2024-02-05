Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well established Bank is looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer to join their fast growing team.
Experience:
Minimum
- C# or VB.Net
- SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc).
- 4 years’+ proven solid development experience.
- Full Stack Development with a focus on the Back End.
Ideal
- [URL Removed]
- XML
- .Net
- WPF
- XAML
- WCF
- ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS
- Powershell
- Web Services
- Windows Services
- Windows Forms Applications
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- C#
- #.net