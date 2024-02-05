IT Applications Developer – Gauteng Edenburg

A ground floor opportunity has arisen for an IT Application Developer to join our clients dynamic IT team. As a key member of the team, you will be reporting directly to the IT Architect, contributing to the development and delivery of consistent and highly effective solutions across the organization.

Key Responsibilities:

Assisting in developing and configuring web applications based on business requirements.

Investigating and modelling business functions, processes, information flows, and data structures using systematic and consistent techniques.

Conducting presentations to stakeholders.

Documenting new and existing applications according to the organisation standards (technical and functional specifications).

Developing custom reports based on business requirements using various production technologies.

Creating user and administrative training manuals.

Interpreting specifications to plan new application requirements.

Assisting in designing large and/or complex solutions from supplied specifications, adhering to agreed standards and tools.

Planning, designing, and conducting tests of solutions, correcting errors and re-testing to achieve error-free results.

Collaborating with the IT Architect to develop an integrate solutions baseline and platform.

Demonstrating experience and providing examples of improving ROI.

Continuously looking for ways to enhance quality.

Providing regular feedback and maintaining effective communication skills.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric (Must)

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or software engineering is advantageous.

Workable knowledge of Active Directory and Exchange programming.

Proficiency in basic coding languages, including C++, HTML5, and JavaScript.

Basic programming experience with the ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.

Experience in front-end or back-end software development.

Knowledge of the software development life cycle process, software architecture, and design (2-3 years minimum).

Strong communication, organizational, and time management skills.

Experience with SQL programming and databases (SQL Server and Oracle).

+3 years’ experience working with enterprise-level large-scale applications.

+3 years of programming experience in software development with Microsoft Visual Studio C#.

+3 years’ experience using development tools such as VB.NET, C#, WCF, Silverlight, etc.

+3 years’ experience in building client/server applications in a Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) environment.

Proficiency in problem-solving, data structures, and algorithms .

Familiarity with AJAX and JQuery is advantageous.

Experience with Business Process Management and Document Management is advantageous.

Solid experience with scripting languages, especially JavaScript.

Knowledge of MS Office 201x applications.

ITIL Foundations certification would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

VB.NET

C#

WCF and Silverlight

