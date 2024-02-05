Junior IT Technician (3 months contract)

Responsibilities

Assist with the installation, configuration, and maintenance of hardware and software systems

Provide technical support to end-users regarding software and hardware issues, troubleshooting problems as they arise

Assist in the setup and maintenance of network infrastructure, including switches, routers, and firewalls

Collaborate with team members to identify areas for process improvement and contribute to the implementation of solutions

Assist in managing user accounts and access permissions across various platforms and systems

Participate in IT projects, including system upgrades, migrations, and deployments

Help maintain documentation related to IT systems, procedures, and configurations

Stay informed about emerging technologies and trends in the IT industry

Minimum Requirements

Recently completed or currently pursuing a Diploma/Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field

Previous relevant work experience in IT

Basic understanding of computer hardware, software, and networking concepts

Familiarity with operating systems such as Windows, macOS, and Linux

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot technical issues independently

Familiarity with common productivity tools such as Microsoft Office suite and collaboration platforms

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Hardware

IT Support

Network Administration

Software

About The Employer:

Exciting 3 month contract for an individual to work alongside seasoned professionals & contribute to projects while expanding your knowledge & skills in various IT domains in a manufacturing environment.

