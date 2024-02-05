Lead Angular Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

All you well versed Angular Developers, have we got an amazing venture for you. Keen on a hybrid model role where you can beat the traffic and work from the comfort of your own home plus still have the benefit of working with one of the booming giants in the automotive space? If so the read on and act fast.

Location: Gauteng and home Office

Technical skill requirements:

At least 5+ years worth of experience in Front end Development

Skills:

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)

JavaScript Testing Framework

NodeJS (advantageous)

REST / (OData / Graph QL)

Git (version handling)

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

Knowledge of design patterns

Knowledge of Frontend development technologies, Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

Some of the duties you would be responsible for:

Lead Front End Developer.

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Willing to travel internationally.

PR reviews and guidance

Let’s get those applications rolling in…….

Desired Skills:

solid frontend dev experience

Design patterns knowledge

Agile/Scrum

