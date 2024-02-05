Migration Lead Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 5, 2024

Purpose of the role:

  • Anayze solution architecture and design documents including source to target, and detail design documents needed to plan test design activities

Technical Skills

  • Testing/Agile Tools: Jira, Zephyr

  • RDBMS (Databases): MS SQL Server 2023

  • Scripting Languages: SQL scripts

  • Operating Systems: Microsoft Windows

  • MS Office: MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Outlook

  • Other Tools: Box, Confluence, MigFX (advantageous)

Qualifications

  • Degree/Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, or similar

  • ISTQB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing

  • Data analytics/analysis certification (advantageous)

Skills Required:

  • 5+ years of experience in software testing having extensively worked in the entire testing life cycle, which includes designing, developing, and execution of the entire testing process

  • Involved in preparing the test plans, test strategy documents, test cases, and test scripts based on business requirements, rules, data mapping requirements and system specifications

  • Experience on functional testing, system testing, regression testing, integration testing, smoke testing, system integration testing (SIT).

  • Involved in preparation of requirement traceability matrix (RTM), defect report, weekly/daily reports, test summary reports

  • Experience in data analysis, data migration, web interface testing, data validation, data cleansing, data verification, and identifying data mismatch

  • Extensive experience in writing complex SQL queries

  • Expertise in Jira, Zephyr, Confluence, and Box

  • Excellent skills in logging and tracking defects via Jira

  • Experienced in interacting with project managers, business analysts, UAT users, developers, and respective stakeholders

  • Understanding of data models, data schema, ETL, SQL queries to perform back-end data warehousing testing

  • Experience in testing ETL Loads

  • Knowledge on the phases of agile methodology

  • Excellent interpersonal, communication, documentation, and presentation Skills

Responsibilities:

  • Using SQL server to develop and execute test scripts in SQL, to validate the test cases

  • Responsible for testing relevant loads of ETL jobs

  • Creating test cases for ETL to compare source and target database systems

  • Create test data to test all the scenarios and test cases planned

  • Analyzing the testing progress by conducting walkthrough sessions with the relevant stakeholders/project teams

  • Review the test activities through daily stand-up meetings

  • Validate the target table column(s) definition with the source column(s) defination

  • Validate database structures with the ERD (Entity Relationship Diagram)

  • Hands on experience with using web service such as SOAP

  • Validate data stage mappings that load files into staging tables

  • Extensive end-to-end data validation and back-end testing using SQL queries

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

