Migration Lead Test Analyst

Purpose of the role:
- Anayze solution architecture and design documents including source to target, and detail design documents needed to plan test design activities
Technical Skills
- Testing/Agile Tools: Jira, Zephyr
- RDBMS (Databases): MS SQL Server 2023
- Scripting Languages: SQL scripts
- Operating Systems: Microsoft Windows
- MS Office: MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Outlook
- Other Tools: Box, Confluence, MigFX (advantageous)
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, or similar
- ISTQB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing
- Data analytics/analysis certification (advantageous)
Skills Required:
- 5+ years of experience in software testing having extensively worked in the entire testing life cycle, which includes designing, developing, and execution of the entire testing process
- Involved in preparing the test plans, test strategy documents, test cases, and test scripts based on business requirements, rules, data mapping requirements and system specifications
- Experience on functional testing, system testing, regression testing, integration testing, smoke testing, system integration testing (SIT).
- Involved in preparation of requirement traceability matrix (RTM), defect report, weekly/daily reports, test summary reports
- Experience in data analysis, data migration, web interface testing, data validation, data cleansing, data verification, and identifying data mismatch
- Extensive experience in writing complex SQL queries
- Expertise in Jira, Zephyr, Confluence, and Box
- Excellent skills in logging and tracking defects via Jira
- Experienced in interacting with project managers, business analysts, UAT users, developers, and respective stakeholders
- Understanding of data models, data schema, ETL, SQL queries to perform back-end data warehousing testing
- Experience in testing ETL Loads
- Knowledge on the phases of agile methodology
- Excellent interpersonal, communication, documentation, and presentation Skills
Responsibilities:
- Using SQL server to develop and execute test scripts in SQL, to validate the test cases
- Responsible for testing relevant loads of ETL jobs
- Creating test cases for ETL to compare source and target database systems
- Create test data to test all the scenarios and test cases planned
- Analyzing the testing progress by conducting walkthrough sessions with the relevant stakeholders/project teams
- Review the test activities through daily stand-up meetings
- Validate the target table column(s) definition with the source column(s) defination
- Validate database structures with the ERD (Entity Relationship Diagram)
- Hands on experience with using web service such as SOAP
- Validate data stage mappings that load files into staging tables
- Extensive end-to-end data validation and back-end testing using SQL queries
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management