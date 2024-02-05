MS Power Platforms Developer (REMOTE) – EvdB

The main purpose of this position is to take responsibility for the development and maintenance of the Company’s cases for automation using Microsoft Power Platform low-code or no code tools. The tools include Microsoft Power Apps, Microsoft Power Automate, Microsoft Power Virtual Agent and Microsoft AI Builder

The development and maintenance will include, but is not limited to:

Delivery of solutions based on an agile methodology (scrum).

Adopt the Microsoft best practices for delivery of business process automations.

Adhere to security standards

Participate in sprints to delivery minimum viable products (MVPs) to business.

Conduct bi-weekly development reviews with business units.

Participate in retrospectives to improve development process.

Document proposed business solutions.

Manage code releases.

Compile Release Notes

Compile Change Request documentation.

Adhere to the Company’s Change advisory board standards.

Perform developer and user acceptance testing.

Perform process profiling and assessment (if needed).

Perform after hours support, when required.

Resolve logged service, incident and problem requests

Resolve simple and medium complexity development requests

Perform bug fixes across the Microsoft Power Platform developed solutions.

Ensuring business continuity with respect to all business activities linked to the power platform automations developed.

Minimum Requirements:

Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

Microsoft Power Platform Certification

5+ Years Experience as PowerPlatforms Developer

Desired Skills:

Power Platforms

automation

Microsoft Power Apps

Power Virtual Agent

