R&D Developer – Western Cape Paarl

A position has opened up for a junior R&D Developer with botanicals experience.

Minimum Requirements

Food Science, Food Technology, Biotechnology or Chemistry Degree

At least 2 years experience in a similar role

Experience with different extraction processes

Experience with Botanical Extracts and plant based products

Proficiency in GC-MS and HPLC

SAP experience

Understanding of Food- and Pharmaceutical legislation

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop Natural performing ingredients in the botanical extracts range

Research and development of new B2B products in the Food, Beverage, Cosmetic and Health Industries.

Analytical testing of B2B products.

Trial runs of new products in the laboratory and factory.

Testing raw material suitability.

Recipe optimization

Desired Skills:

GC-MS

SAP

Botanical Extracts

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th chq

