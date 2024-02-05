Registration opens for Internet industry event

Next month sees the Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA) and the ZA Network Operators’ Group (ZANOG) co-hosting ZANOG@iWeek2024, South Africa’s most influential and anticipated annual internet industry event.

Registration is now open for this three-day conference and exhibition set to take place from 12 to 14 March 2024 at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West, Cape Town.

ZANOG@iWeek2024 will be the 20th such event since the first “Internet Week” was held in Cape Town in 2000. The continued support of ISPA, its members and internet industry partners means the event remains free to attend for anyone interested in internet-related trends and technologies.

Space is limited, however, and delegates are urged to register now at https://iweek.org.za/register.

Delegates can look forward to a dynamic program featuring technical, business and regulatory presentations as ZANOG@iWeek2024 addresses the diverse needs of the local internet community. Everyone from the start-up founder to the corporate manager will find the networking, education and promotion opportunities invaluable.

Presentations include such topics as Effective Transformation for ISPs, Cybersecurity, the Future of Fibre and discussions on Domain Name Services, amongst numerous other issues.