SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a skilled SAP professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented SAP ABAP Technical Consultant to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.
Qualifications
- BCom / BSc degree
- SAP ABAP Certification
- 4 years + ABAP experience.
Essential Skills
Strong ABAP Development skills including, but not limited to:
- Object Orientation (best practice, entity modelling)
- WebDynpro/ALV development
- BAPI/BADI
- Enhancement Framework
- EDI-IDOC, System Interfaces
- OData Services
- SAP Smartforms
- OSS
- SPAU / SPAU_ENH
- BCom / BSc degree
- SAP ABAP Certification
- 4 years + ABAP experience.
If you have the above skills, do not hesistate to hit that apply!!
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree