SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Feb 5, 2024

Are you a skilled SAP professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented SAP ABAP Technical Consultant to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications

  • BCom / BSc degree
  • SAP ABAP Certification
  • 4 years + ABAP experience.

Essential Skills
Strong ABAP Development skills including, but not limited to:

  • Object Orientation (best practice, entity modelling)
  • WebDynpro/ALV development
  • BAPI/BADI
  • Enhancement Framework
  • EDI-IDOC, System Interfaces
  • OData Services
  • SAP Smartforms
  • OSS
  • SPAU / SPAU_ENH
If you have the above skills, do not hesistate to hit that apply!!

Desired Skills:

  • ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

