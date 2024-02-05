SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a skilled SAP professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented SAP ABAP Technical Consultant to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications

BCom / BSc degree

SAP ABAP Certification

4 years + ABAP experience.

Essential Skills

Strong ABAP Development skills including, but not limited to:

Object Orientation (best practice, entity modelling)

WebDynpro/ALV development

BAPI/BADI

Enhancement Framework

EDI-IDOC, System Interfaces

OData Services

SAP Smartforms

OSS

SPAU / SPAU_ENH

If you have the above skills, do not hesistate to hit that apply!!

Desired Skills:

ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

