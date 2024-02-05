SAP Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Essential: The project manager must have project managed a SAP implementation, preference will be given to candidates who have implemented SAP ECC or SAP FI modules.

Purpose: To plan; direct and co-ordinate the activities of enterprise-wide projects to ensure that project goals are accomplished and to develop project plans specifying goals; strategy; staffing; scheduling; identification of risks; contingency plans and allocation of available resources; in line with the business strategy.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Project Manager

SAP Implementation

