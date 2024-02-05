Senior .Net Developer (React) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking to employ a Senior . Net Developer with React experience to joing the iOCO Team.

What you will do:

Development:

Design, code, test, and debug software in alignment with standards and best practices.

Contribute to solution designs and establish technical frameworks for new applications.

Analyze and resolve errors in applications and services.

Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.

Compile technical documentation and present alternative solutions for new development.

Unit test programs and interfaces, updating technical models and documentation.

Assist in implementing best practices, liaise with project stakeholders, and manage regression testing.

Mentorship and Coaching:

Guide team efforts for successful project delivery, complying with QA processes.

Participate in technical and design forums to ensure high code delivery standards.

Environment Stability and Systems Health:

Work on deployment instructions and collaborate on deployment procedures.

Ensure stability of application and database environments, providing support as needed.

Collaboration:

Contribute to technical and application design, development standards, and best practices.

Assist analysts and testers, contribute to SQL database design, and implement proof of concept initiatives.

Act as a technical liaison across teams, participate in the future web applications strategy, and enhance coding principles and standards.

Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required.

An appropriate IT qualification (Diploma/Degree), preferably a B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science.

Minimum 5 years of experience in developing within an object-oriented environment.

Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net and SQL database design, along with query writing.

Strong experience in designing solutions, with proficiency in OOP/SOLID Design Principles.

Familiarity with Test-Driven Development and Design Patterns.

Experience with ORM (Entity Framework) and a plus if knowledgeable in Python.

Advantageous to have IT experience in investment management or the financial sector.

Proficiency in: C#/VB.Net React Angular .Net Core/.Net Framework Git DevOps CI/CD (Docker/Kubernetes) RESTful services/APIs Testing frameworks for APIs ASP.Net MVC HTML and CSS JavaScript/JavaScript frameworks.



Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position