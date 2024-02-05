Senior .Net Developer (React)

Feb 5, 2024

We are looking to employ a Senior . Net Developer with React experience to joing the iOCO Team.

What you will do:

Development:

  • Design, code, test, and debug software in alignment with standards and best practices.

  • Contribute to solution designs and establish technical frameworks for new applications.

  • Analyze and resolve errors in applications and services.

  • Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.

  • Compile technical documentation and present alternative solutions for new development.

  • Unit test programs and interfaces, updating technical models and documentation.

  • Assist in implementing best practices, liaise with project stakeholders, and manage regression testing.

Mentorship and Coaching:

  • Guide team efforts for successful project delivery, complying with QA processes.

  • Participate in technical and design forums to ensure high code delivery standards.

Environment Stability and Systems Health:

  • Work on deployment instructions and collaborate on deployment procedures.

  • Ensure stability of application and database environments, providing support as needed.

Collaboration:

  • Contribute to technical and application design, development standards, and best practices.

  • Assist analysts and testers, contribute to SQL database design, and implement proof of concept initiatives.

  • Act as a technical liaison across teams, participate in the future web applications strategy, and enhance coding principles and standards.

  • Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required.

  • An appropriate IT qualification (Diploma/Degree), preferably a B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science.

  • Minimum 5 years of experience in developing within an object-oriented environment.

  • Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net and SQL database design, along with query writing.

  • Strong experience in designing solutions, with proficiency in OOP/SOLID Design Principles.

  • Familiarity with Test-Driven Development and Design Patterns.

  • Experience with ORM (Entity Framework) and a plus if knowledgeable in Python.

  • Advantageous to have IT experience in investment management or the financial sector.

  • Proficiency in:

    • C#/VB.Net

    • React

    • Angular

    • .Net Core/.Net Framework

    • Git

    • DevOps CI/CD (Docker/Kubernetes)

    • RESTful services/APIs

    • Testing frameworks for APIs

    • ASP.Net MVC

    • HTML and CSS

    • JavaScript/JavaScript frameworks.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

