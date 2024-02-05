Senior .Net Developer (React)

We are looking to employ a Senior . Net Developer with React experience to joing the iOCO Team.
What you will do:
Development:
- Design, code, test, and debug software in alignment with standards and best practices.
- Contribute to solution designs and establish technical frameworks for new applications.
- Analyze and resolve errors in applications and services.
- Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.
- Compile technical documentation and present alternative solutions for new development.
- Unit test programs and interfaces, updating technical models and documentation.
- Assist in implementing best practices, liaise with project stakeholders, and manage regression testing.
Mentorship and Coaching:
- Guide team efforts for successful project delivery, complying with QA processes.
- Participate in technical and design forums to ensure high code delivery standards.
Environment Stability and Systems Health:
- Work on deployment instructions and collaborate on deployment procedures.
- Ensure stability of application and database environments, providing support as needed.
Collaboration:
- Contribute to technical and application design, development standards, and best practices.
- Assist analysts and testers, contribute to SQL database design, and implement proof of concept initiatives.
- Act as a technical liaison across teams, participate in the future web applications strategy, and enhance coding principles and standards.
- Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required.
- An appropriate IT qualification (Diploma/Degree), preferably a B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science.
- Minimum 5 years of experience in developing within an object-oriented environment.
- Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net and SQL database design, along with query writing.
- Strong experience in designing solutions, with proficiency in OOP/SOLID Design Principles.
- Familiarity with Test-Driven Development and Design Patterns.
- Experience with ORM (Entity Framework) and a plus if knowledgeable in Python.
- Advantageous to have IT experience in investment management or the financial sector.
- Proficiency in:
- C#/VB.Net
- React
- Angular
- .Net Core/.Net Framework
- Git
- DevOps CI/CD (Docker/Kubernetes)
- RESTful services/APIs
- Testing frameworks for APIs
- ASP.Net MVC
- HTML and CSS
- JavaScript/JavaScript frameworks.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery