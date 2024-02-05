Senior PHP Developer LW – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Write and Edit PHP Code Write and edit PHP code on the back end of web applications and dynamic sites.
- Consider the web application’s intended function and work to integrate the PHP code with existing HTML code.
- Work with the application’s data structure to maintain reliable performance.
- Work on PHP modules; blocks of code that can increase a web application’s functionality and performance for specific tasks.
- Design modules to be both reusable and portable so that they can be used for a variety of server-side tasks and be incorporated into future development projects.
- Ensure that these modules work independently and are successfully integrated into the application.
- Test and Troubleshoot Applications Test and troubleshoot applications both before and after deployment.
- Ensure that the server-side elements of the application are working in tandem with the user interface.
- Monitor that the application is receiving, parsing, and storing data correctly.
- Verify that all code elements are working independently and together.
- Collaborate with team members and business Collaborate with other programmers and team members to meet deadlines (Scrum framework). This can involve both initial meetings to determine the project’s scope and needs and coordination throughout the implementation and testing processes to resolve server-side issues by updating or reworking PHP code and/or modules.
- Integrate Server-Side Code with Third-Party Modules See that the server-side and back-end code elements work in tandem with third-party services.
- Work with third-party application programming interfaces (APIs) to access data between servers and applications.
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Relevant Engineering/IT/Business Degree
- 10 – 15 years full stack experience and 5-7 years as a PHP Developer (recent)
- Techstack: PHP, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, PHP and MySQL
Skill:
- Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, PHP and MySQL.
- Understanding of responsive design frameworks such as Bootstrap.
- Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML/CSS and Javascript.
- Good knowledge of security and encryption.
- Understand data structures, design patterns, and object–orientated design.
- Knowledge of the latest web development trends and technologies.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- MySQL
- AJAX
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Angular