Senior Specialist: Business Analyst

Knowledge:
- The incumbent must have good knowledge in gathering techniques, process modelling and documentation, excellent communication, and interpersonal skills, strong analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills and relevant tools such as Microsoft Visio, JIRA, Confluence.
- Project Management methodologies and software development cycles.
- The ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams should be the skills of those aspiring for this appointment.
Key Performance Areas:
- Identify and understand the business problem and the impact of the proposed solution on the operations of the organization.
- Create a detailed business analysis, outlining problems, opportunities, and solutions for business.
- Create a business plan for the requirement and define the quality measures (such as key performance indicators or tangible objectives).
- Collaborate with technical teams to design solutions that match business needs.
- Collect, interpret data, and analyse results. Report the results back to the relevant members of the business.
- Manage the master data, including creation, updates, and deletion.
- Create a detailed business analysis, outlining problems, opportunities, and solutions for business.
- Construct workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities and writing specifications.
- Assist with budget development for own area of operations Describe what the system, process, or product/service must do to fulfil the business requirements (system requirements).
- Conduct feasibility studies prior to the development or acquisition of new applications systems and/or amendments to existing applications.
- Assist with budget development for own area of operations.
- Describe what the system, process, or product/service must do to fulfil the business requirements (system requirements).
- Co-ordinate, test, maintain and monitor system implementation.
- Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing, and validation of implemented solutions.
- Identify areas of process optimisation and efficient enhancements.
- Recommend process improvements and assist in their implementation.
Qualification:
- The most eligible candidate must hold an appropriate recognised qualification at NQF Level 7 NQF in administration, Information Technology or equivalent, with at least 5 years of proven working experience in Business Analysis and System Development.
- An NQF Level 8 qualification with 10 years’ working experience in Business Analysis and System Development would be advantageous.
Knowledge:
- The incumbent must have good knowledge in gathering techniques, process modelling and documentation, excellent communication, and interpersonal skills, strong analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills and relevant tools such as Microsoft Visio, JIRA, Confluence.
- Project Management methodologies and software development cycles.
- The ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams should be the skills of those aspiring for this appointment.
Key Performance Areas:
- Identify and understand the business problem and the impact of the proposed solution on the operations of the organization.
- Create a detailed business analysis, outlining problems, opportunities, and solutions for business.
- Create a business plan for the requirement and define the quality measures (such as key performance indicators or tangible objectives).
- Collaborate with technical teams to design solutions that match business needs.
- Collect, interpret data, and analyse results. Report the results back to the relevant members of the business.
- Manage the master data, including creation, updates, and deletion.
- Create a detailed business analysis, outlining problems, opportunities, and solutions for business.
- Construct workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities and writing specifications.
- Assist with budget development for own area of operations Describe what the system, process, or product/service must do to fulfil the business requirements (system requirements).
- Conduct feasibility studies prior to the development or acquisition of new applications systems and/or amendments to existing applications.
- Assist with budget development for own area of operations.
- Describe what the system, process, or product/service must do to fulfil the business requirements (system requirements).
- Co-ordinate, test, maintain and monitor system implementation.
- Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing, and validation of implemented solutions.
- Identify areas of process optimisation and efficient enhancements.
- Recommend process improvements and assist in their implementation.
Qualification:
- The most eligible candidate must hold an appropriate recognised qualification at NQF Level 7 NQF in administration, Information Technology or equivalent, with at least 5 years of proven working experience in Business Analysis and System Development.
- An NQF Level 8 qualification with 10 years’ working experience in Business Analysis and System Development would be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- System Development
- Microsoft Visio
- JIRA
- Confluence
- SDLC