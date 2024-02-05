Systems Administrator – Remote Remote

Job Title: IT Systems Administrator
Location: Malta (Open to Candidates from South Africa)
Are you an experienced IT Systems Administrator seeking new horizons? Our company, located in the picturesque setting of Malta, is currently seeking a talented individual to join our dynamic team. We welcome applications from South Africa and beyond.
Job Description:
As an IT Systems Administrator, you will play a pivotal role in maintaining and enhancing IT infrastructure. From managing servers to troubleshooting technical issues, your expertise will ensure the smooth operation of systems, enabling seamless business processes and fostering a secure IT environment.
Key Responsibilities:
- Administer and maintain servers, networks, and other IT systems.
- Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues promptly.
- Implement security measures to safeguard data and infrastructure.
- Manage user accounts, permissions, and access rights.
- Conduct routine audits to ensure compliance with industry standards.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deploy new technologies and solutions.
- Provide technical support and guidance to end-users as needed.
- Stay updated on emerging technologies and best practices in IT administration.
Requirements:
- Proven experience as an IT Systems Administrator or similar role.
- Solid knowledge of networking, security, and system administration.
- Proficiency in administering Windows/Linux servers and desktops.
- Familiarity with virtualization technologies (e.g., VMware, Hyper-V).
- Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Relevant certifications (e.g., CompTIA, Microsoft, Cisco) are a plus.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
If you are passionate about IT and eager to take your career to new heights, we want to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- IT
- System administration
- Infrastructure monitoring
- Windows System Administration
- It Technician
- It Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate