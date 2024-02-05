Systems Administrator – Remote Remote

Job Title: IT Systems Administrator

Location: Malta (Open to Candidates from South Africa)

Are you an experienced IT Systems Administrator seeking new horizons? Our company, located in the picturesque setting of Malta, is currently seeking a talented individual to join our dynamic team. We welcome applications from South Africa and beyond.

Job Description:

As an IT Systems Administrator, you will play a pivotal role in maintaining and enhancing IT infrastructure. From managing servers to troubleshooting technical issues, your expertise will ensure the smooth operation of systems, enabling seamless business processes and fostering a secure IT environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Administer and maintain servers, networks, and other IT systems.

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues promptly.

Implement security measures to safeguard data and infrastructure.

Manage user accounts, permissions, and access rights.

Conduct routine audits to ensure compliance with industry standards.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deploy new technologies and solutions.

Provide technical support and guidance to end-users as needed.

Stay updated on emerging technologies and best practices in IT administration.

Requirements:

Proven experience as an IT Systems Administrator or similar role.

Solid knowledge of networking, security, and system administration.

Proficiency in administering Windows/Linux servers and desktops.

Familiarity with virtualization technologies (e.g., VMware, Hyper-V).

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.

Relevant certifications (e.g., CompTIA, Microsoft, Cisco) are a plus.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

If you are passionate about IT and eager to take your career to new heights, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

IT

System administration

Infrastructure monitoring

Windows System Administration

It Technician

It Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

