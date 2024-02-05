Systems Administrator – Remote Remote

Job Title: IT Systems Administrator

Location: Malta (Open to Candidates from South Africa)

Are you an experienced IT Systems Administrator seeking new horizons? Our company, located in the picturesque setting of Malta, is currently seeking a talented individual to join our dynamic team. We welcome applications from South Africa and beyond.

Job Description:

As an IT Systems Administrator, you will play a pivotal role in maintaining and enhancing IT infrastructure. From managing servers to troubleshooting technical issues, your expertise will ensure the smooth operation of systems, enabling seamless business processes and fostering a secure IT environment.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Administer and maintain servers, networks, and other IT systems.
  • Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues promptly.
  • Implement security measures to safeguard data and infrastructure.
  • Manage user accounts, permissions, and access rights.
  • Conduct routine audits to ensure compliance with industry standards.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deploy new technologies and solutions.
  • Provide technical support and guidance to end-users as needed.
  • Stay updated on emerging technologies and best practices in IT administration.

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as an IT Systems Administrator or similar role.
  • Solid knowledge of networking, security, and system administration.
  • Proficiency in administering Windows/Linux servers and desktops.
  • Familiarity with virtualization technologies (e.g., VMware, Hyper-V).
  • Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
  • Relevant certifications (e.g., CompTIA, Microsoft, Cisco) are a plus.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

If you are passionate about IT and eager to take your career to new heights, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • System administration
  • Infrastructure monitoring
  • Windows System Administration
  • It Technician
  • It Support

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

