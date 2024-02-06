$10bn slump expected in IT devices

After reaching a record $730-billion in sales revenue in 2021, the global demand for IT devices including desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones has been shifting back and forth – and although the market significantly recovered after a massive 2022 sales slump, the negative trend is expected to continue this year.

According to research from Stocklytics.com, global spending on PCs and mobile phones is expected to drop by $10-billion in 2024.

During Covid-19, companies and consumers worldwide underwent a major technology refresh due to remote work and education, spending hundreds of billions of dollars on new tablets, laptops, and mobile phones. In 2020, the total spending on these devices amounted to $670-billion, according to a Statista survey. A year later, this figure jumped to $730-billion.

Still, economic uncertainty and pandemic-caused layoffs triggered a huge spending drop in 2022, with total sales revenue falling by a massive $40-billion YoY – the biggest decline in years.

Although the market significantly recovered in 2023 with sales revenue rising to $720-billion, 2024 will see another downturn. While companies continue increasing their IT spending budgets, inflation has significantly crushed consumer purchasing power with fewer and fewer people spending their available income on tech.

Statista expects global spending on PCs and mobile phones to drop by $10-billion or 1,8% YoY and hit $710-billion in 2024, marking the second annual revenue drop since 2020. Still, the negative trend is forecasted to change in the following years with total sales revenue rising by 14% to $810-billion by 2028.

And while the entire IT devices market is expected to end this year with a huge $10-billion revenue drop, most of that figure will come from the smartphones segment.

Despite growth in emerging markets, global smartphone sales have been hugely impacted by component shortages, inventory build-up, and longer replacement cycles. These factors, combined with a gloomy economic outlook, resulted in a massive sales drop in 2022. That year alone, global smartphone sales plunged by $27-billion YoY to $454-billion.

Although last year brought a recovery with total sales revenue rising to $479-billion, that will change this year.

Statista expects global smartphone sales to plunge by $11,4-billion in 2024, the biggest decrease of all IT devices. In comparison, tablet sales are forecast to drop by $1,2-billion to $53,7-billion. Global laptop sales will hit $127,5-billion, or $100-million less than last year.

On the other hand, desktop PCs are the only market segment expected to see a positive trend with total sales revenue rising by $100-million YoY to $38-billion in 2024.