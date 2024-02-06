Business Intelligence Analyst at warehousing and Distribution – Gauteng Modderfontein

Urgently seeking a Business Intelligence analyst with QlikView/ Qlik Sense experience to complete a 6 months contract with a possibilty of it been extended in the warehousing and distribution sector. Will be an onsite role
Minimum Requirements
- must be skilled at programming, data modeling, and interpreting statistics, as well as communication and analytical thinking.
- Qlik Sense Business Analyst Certification
- Degree – Computer Science or Information Systems would be preffered
- Strong experience in Qlik Sense, Excel, SQL & other BI tools
- 3-5 years’ experience in the BI industry
- Strong analytical skills
- Data model designing
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- Good communication (English) skills, both written and verbal (Explaining technical concepts to businesspeople in a language they understand, and business requirements to technical people)
- Self- motivated
- Ability to work within a team.
- Effective planning & organizational skills
- Eagerness and willingness to learn – a positive attitude is everything
Desired Skills:
- q
- Business Intelligence Tools
- QlikView
- data modeling
- Qliksense
- BI
- excel
- SQL
- Qlik
- Data extraction
- Data Quality
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Warehousing Distrubution sector
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R 40000.00 – R 50000.00 per month