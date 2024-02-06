Business Intelligence Analyst at warehousing and Distribution

Feb 6, 2024

Urgently seeking a Business Intelligence analyst with QlikView/ Qlik Sense experience to complete a 6 months contract with a possibilty of it been extended in the warehousing and distribution sector. Will be an onsite role
Minimum Requirements

  • must be skilled at programming, data modeling, and interpreting statistics, as well as communication and analytical thinking.
  • Qlik Sense Business Analyst Certification
  • Degree – Computer Science or Information Systems would be preffered
  • Strong experience in Qlik Sense, Excel, SQL & other BI tools
  • 3-5 years’ experience in the BI industry
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Data model designing
  • Strong problem-solving skills.
  • Good communication (English) skills, both written and verbal (Explaining technical concepts to businesspeople in a language they understand, and business requirements to technical people)
  • Self- motivated
  • Ability to work within a team.
  • Effective planning & organizational skills
  • Eagerness and willingness to learn – a positive attitude is everything

Desired Skills:

  • q
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • QlikView
  • data modeling
  • Qliksense
  • BI
  • excel
  • SQL
  • Qlik
  • Data extraction
  • Data Quality

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Warehousing Distrubution sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R 40000.00 – R 50000.00 per month

Learn more/Apply for this position