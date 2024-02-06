Business Intelligence Analyst at warehousing and Distribution

Urgently seeking a Business Intelligence analyst with QlikView/ Qlik Sense experience to complete a 6 months contract with a possibilty of it been extended in the warehousing and distribution sector. Will be an onsite role

Minimum Requirements

must be skilled at programming, data modeling, and interpreting statistics, as well as communication and analytical thinking.

Qlik Sense Business Analyst Certification

Degree – Computer Science or Information Systems would be preffered

Strong experience in Qlik Sense, Excel, SQL & other BI tools

3-5 years’ experience in the BI industry

Strong analytical skills

Data model designing

Strong problem-solving skills.

Good communication (English) skills, both written and verbal (Explaining technical concepts to businesspeople in a language they understand, and business requirements to technical people)

Self- motivated

Ability to work within a team.

Effective planning & organizational skills

Eagerness and willingness to learn – a positive attitude is everything

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence Tools

QlikView

data modeling

Qliksense

BI

excel

SQL

Qlik

Data extraction

Data Quality

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Warehousing Distrubution sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

R 40000.00 – R 50000.00 per month

