Business Intelligence Analyst (QlikView/ Qlik Sense) – Gauteng Modderfontein

6 MONTH CONTRACT

The BI Analyst must be skilled at programming, data modeling, and interpreting statistics, as well as communication and analytical thinking.

They will be collecting business data and turn it into useable information so business leaders and stakeholders can use the data to make informed strategic decisions.

Candidate Certifications & Requirements:

Qlik Sense Business Analyst Certification

Degree – Computer Science or Information Systems

Strong experience in Qlik Sense, Excel, SQL & other BI tools

3-5 years’ experience in the BI industry

Strong analytical skills

Data model designing

Strong problem-solving skills.

Good communication (English) skills, both written and verbal (Explaining technical concepts to businesspeople in a language they understand, and business requirements to technical people)

Self- motivated

Ability to work within a team.

Effective planning & organizational skills

Eagerness and willingness to learn – a positive attitude is everything.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Defining, designing and developing Qlik Sense applications in various environments where it is newly adopted.

Lead own projects.

Experience from sourcing data from disparate systems with a good understanding of their data models.

Extensive experience with database systems and data modelling.

Hands-on professional with thorough knowledge of scripting and data source integration.

Well versed in deployment methodologies and processes utilizing Qlikview / Qlik Sense.

Ability to understand the challenge and find solutions within the BI environment including extensions.

Delve for insights in client data and processes to help improve their businesses.

Design, development and implementation of reporting and dash boarding.

Creating and maintaining detailed documentation for processes and procedures required.

Desired Skills:

QLIK SENSE

Business Intelligence Tools

SQL

Bachelors IT degree

BI Industry

Data model designing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

