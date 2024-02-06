Business Intelligence Analyst (QlikView/ Qlik Sense) – Gauteng Modderfontein

6 MONTH CONTRACT
The BI Analyst must be skilled at programming, data modeling, and interpreting statistics, as well as communication and analytical thinking.
They will be collecting business data and turn it into useable information so business leaders and stakeholders can use the data to make informed strategic decisions.
Candidate Certifications & Requirements:
- Qlik Sense Business Analyst Certification
- Degree – Computer Science or Information Systems
- Strong experience in Qlik Sense, Excel, SQL & other BI tools
- 3-5 years’ experience in the BI industry
- Strong analytical skills
- Data model designing
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- Good communication (English) skills, both written and verbal (Explaining technical concepts to businesspeople in a language they understand, and business requirements to technical people)
- Self- motivated
- Ability to work within a team.
- Effective planning & organizational skills
- Eagerness and willingness to learn – a positive attitude is everything.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Defining, designing and developing Qlik Sense applications in various environments where it is newly adopted.
- Lead own projects.
- Experience from sourcing data from disparate systems with a good understanding of their data models.
- Extensive experience with database systems and data modelling.
- Hands-on professional with thorough knowledge of scripting and data source integration.
- Well versed in deployment methodologies and processes utilizing Qlikview / Qlik Sense.
- Ability to understand the challenge and find solutions within the BI environment including extensions.
- Delve for insights in client data and processes to help improve their businesses.
- Design, development and implementation of reporting and dash boarding.
- Creating and maintaining detailed documentation for processes and procedures required.
Desired Skills:
- QLIK SENSE
- Business Intelligence Tools
- SQL
- Bachelors IT degree
- BI Industry
- Data model designing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree